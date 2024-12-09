SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in South Miami that left a 15-year-old boy dead and led officers to take two teens into custody.

According to Miami-Dade Police, there was a dispute between the victim and the two other teens that led up to the shooting inside a building near Southwest 64th Street and 59th Place, Sunday afternoon.

The victim was rushed to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

South Miami Police officers canvassed the area and located a vehicle that was described in the shooting. They attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, then came to a stop in the area of South Dixie Highway and Southwest 104th Street.

Investigators said the subjects bailed out, but officers were able to apprehend them without incident following a short foot pursuit. Detectives will interview the teens, as they continue to investigate the incident.

