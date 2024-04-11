MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting took place in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 3800 Block on Northwest 164th Street on Thursday.

It is unclear where the victim was shot.

The juvenile was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is unknown.

Detectives said they are looking for four people in connection to this shooting.

7News cameras captured several evidence markers being placed in the area of the scene. A scooter was also seen thrown on the ground.

An investigation is underway.

