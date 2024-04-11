MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a shooting took place in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the 3800 block on Northwest 164th Street on Thursday after the teen was allegedly shot in the back.

The juvenile was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Police said he was conscious when he was taken to the hospital.

As of Friday, the teen remains at the hospital.

Detectives said they are looking for four people in connection to this shooting. They said the victim was with the four suspects when he was shot.

“We have four suspects, unknown the identification or the description of the four suspects. But one was believed to shoot the juvenile and he was then airlifted to Ryder Trauma,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado.

7News cameras captured several evidence markers being placed in the area of the scene along with a scooter was on the ground. Doorbell security video captured the sound of gunshots going off as two people ran off.

A neighbor, speaking to 7News, said she helped the teenager after she heard him screaming.

“I heard someone yelling, ‘Help me, please help me.’ So I went back inside the house, grabbed my phone, called 911, and then I went to assist him,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. “He was on the phone with 911 and they were telling me to apply pressure until the police came and the ambulance.”

When she asked the teen who had shot him, he didn’t know.

“Horrifying. He looked helpless,” said the neighbor. “I’m a mother. If it was my child, I wouldn’t want him to be laying in the street somewhere, screaming asking for help, and no one wants to help him.”

As an investigation into this incident continues, authorities are asking the public to call police if they know anything about this crime.

