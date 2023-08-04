HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing from a Homestead neighborhood.

Homestead Police Department said Ja Ir Richard Alexander went missing from the Waterstone Community in Homestead.

Investigators said the teen had been last seen at around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

He was described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Friday night, police confirmed Alexander was found safe and is back home.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.