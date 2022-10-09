MIAMI (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy is recovering in a Miami hospital after he was shot in the leg.

According to City of Miami Police, the teen arrived at Ryder Trauma Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives said the boy told them he was shot at the Metrorail station on Northwest 12th Avenue and 20th Street.

At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Miami Police and Miami-Dade Police units responded to the station to search for evidence but came up empty-handed.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.