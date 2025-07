HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old boy missing from Homestead has been found safe.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Daren Encarnacion was last seen on Wednesday. A Missing Child Alert went out for him on Friday.

But hours later, FDLE cancelled the alert as Encarnacion was found safe.

