FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Florida City that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

Florida City and Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Fourth Avenue, late Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours later, police identified the teen as Damarion Bailey.

MDPD detectives said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

