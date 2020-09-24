15-year-old arrested after fatal shooting of Miami Senior High football coach

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have announced a break in the case of the fatal shooting of a high school football coach in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said on Thursday night that they have arrested the person who shot and killed Corey Smith, a teacher and football coach at Miami Senior High School.

Early Friday morning, authorities identified the shooting suspect as 15-year-old Charles Alexander.

Police said Smith was found dead in his home near Northwest 97th Street and 21st Avenue, Monday morning.

Alexander has since been charged with second-degree murder and grand theft.

He is expected to appear before a judge on Friday morning.

