15 VA employees accused of fraud

(WSVN) - Some South Florida VA employees are set to face a slew of troubling charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Veterans Affairs have announced federal charges for 15 South Florida residents.

They said those involved were part of a kickback and bribery scheme with employees and vendors of VA hospitals in Miami and West Palm Beach.

“I am very sad to report that unfortunately there’s a few bad apples that have been arrested that worked out of our Miami and West Palm Beach Veterans Affairs hospitals,” U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan said at a press conference. “However, that does not reflect on the many, many well-intentioned, hard-working individuals that work for the VA.”

The employees who were arrested now face an assortment of charges ranging from healthcare fraud to falsifying records.

They could face up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

