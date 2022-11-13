CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s annual gala raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the organization.

The 14th annual Wild About Kids Gala was held Saturday night at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

The black-tie event, featuring a tropical forest theme, opened with a cocktail reception and included a silent auction and a three-course dinner.

“Today’s an exciting night here. We’re back with the gala; we haven’t had a gala in a few years,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. “We’re excited to be back and be here at this sold-out event for the Boys and Girls Clubs.”

Sunbeam’s CEO Andy Ansin was also at the event, giving back to the community.

“Channel 7 and the Ansin Foundation have been proud sponsors for many years,” said Ansin. “We’re delighted with the work that the organization does with the community, particularly with the kids helping them after school, teaching them sports and keeping them engaged.”

Organizers said the gala raised $450,000 that will go toward programs within the clubs, such as tutoring, arts and crafts, mentoring and athletics.

The evening also featured a musical showcase by Boys and Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s youth members and concluded with live music, a DJ set and dancing.

