SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is speaking out hours after, he said, two men pistol-whipped him and shot his teenage son, potentially over an argument that the older victim got into with his girlfriend.

7News cameras captured George Laster as he walked out walked out of HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday evening.

“[I got] six staples,” he said as he showed his bandaged head.

When asked how he’s feeling, Laster replied, “I’m shaken up a little bit, tired, frustrated, angry.”

The victim is angry at the two men who, he said, attacked and pistol-whipped him, then opened fire at his 14-year-old son, George Laster Jr.

“As soon as I opened the door, I was bombarded,” said the father.

The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. along the 600 block of Southwest Sixth Avenue in Homestead.

“He just starts pounding me in the head with the gun, and then my son, he gets to him and he tries to pin him to the railing upstairs, and then I get hit in the back of the head with another gun from the other guy, and then I fall to the ground, and then I hear gunshots,” he said. “When I wake up, my son’s lying on the ground next to me shot in the stomach.”

Laster said his son remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit but is on the mend after a successful surgery.

“Thank God my son’s all right. He’s going to pull through,” he said.

When it comes to the attackers, Laster said, one of them is his girlfriend’s godbrother.

Laster said he and his girlfriend had an argument before the attack and shooting.

“My girlfriend knows them, and she spoke with the cops and stuff like that,” he said. “There’s going to be justice, there’s going to be justice.”

Homestead Police are investigating the incident. As of late Sunday night, they have not responded to 7News’ request for an update.

