MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday after, police said, she kicked an officer at a Miami Gardens elementary school.

But the girl’s attorneys are claiming that that the officer slammed their client and then arrested and charged the teen to cover up what the officer did.

Anez Donaldson’s attorney’s held a conference at The Handfield Firm, located at 4770 Biscayne Blvd., Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest stems from an incident after dismissal at Myrtle Grove K-8 Center in Miami Gardens in February where Donaldson said a parent was threatening and harassing students.

Then she felt someone grab her from the rear.

“It really hurts my feelings and seeing my mom cry and look at me,” said Donaldson. “When I landed on my back, he physically had forced me on my stomach.”

Donaldson said that the officer picked her up and body slammed her to the ground. She said her thumb is broken, her shoulder is dislocated, and her back is still sore as a result of the incident.

“He broke my thumb while he was trying to force me in handcuffs,” said Donaldson.

But the arrest report describes a different story. According to the arresting officer, police tried to escort an aggressive student away from an argument when she “intentionally struck Officer A. Green against his will by physically pushing the officer away while stating ‘Don’t (expletive) touch me'”

The arrest record goes on to say that the “defendant kicked and pulled away from officers.”

Donaldson was charged with battery on a police officer, resisting officer with violence and interference with educational institution.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public School said “we are aware of an isolated incident regarding an altercation that occurred during Wednesday’s dismissal at Myrtle Grove K-8 Center. The incident is being reviewed by administration.”

While the district reviews the incident, the attorney for the teen said they will be taking legal action.

“And hopefully when the investigation is completed, Miami-Dade Public Schools will take the necessary action to make sure that no other child have to endure what this child has had to endure,” said attorney Larry R. Handfield.

Miami-Dade Schools Police is investigating the incident.

