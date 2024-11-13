MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager accused in a deadly shooting in Miami was denied bond after he appeared in court on Wednesday.

Fourteen-year-old Samas Williams is accused of shooting two people last month, leaving one dead and another injured.

Williams is being charged as an adult and faces second-degree murder charges.

Surveillance video captured Williams running away after firing several shots near Northwest 77th Street and First Avenue.

City of Miami Police officers found both victims with several gunshot wounds.

Thirty-six-year-old Robin Hernandez succumbed to his injuries.

The other victim was rushed to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

