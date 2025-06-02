WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument in a West Miami-Dade neighborhood ended with a 14-year-old boy shot, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the altercation took place in the area of Northwest 82nd Avenue and Seventh Street, just before 5:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Detectives said the subject pulled out a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Friends of the victim drive him to Jackson West Medical Center, but he later needed to be transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he’s listed as stable.

Deputies have not provided derails about the gunman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

