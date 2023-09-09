MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 14-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing from Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Jose Bolanos.

According to City of Miami Police, Bolanos, who is on the autism spectrum, had been last seen on Friday around 4 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

The teen stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 127 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police confirmed the child was found unharmed at Brickell City Centre and will be reunited with his family.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.