NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who is accused of packing heat is now in serious trouble.

Fourteen-year-old Eduardo Prado is being hit with a number of charges, which includes felony possession of a firearm on school property.

He was arrested Wednesday at William J. Bryan Elementary in North Miami after he was reportedly spotted just outside the campus with a gun.

According to police, Prado is a student, but not one at that school.

