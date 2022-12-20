NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who is accused of packing heat is now in serious trouble.

Fourteen-year-old Eduardo Prado is being hit with a number of charges, which includes felony possession of a firearm on school property.

He was arrested Wednesday at William J. Bryan Elementary in North Miami after he was reportedly spotted just outside the campus with a gun.

According to police, Prado is a student, but not one at that school.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox