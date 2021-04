SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest in the theft of a restaurant tip jar.

Surveillance video shows a boy swiping it from the counter at Mojito Grill Monday night in South Miami.

Officers arrested the 14-year-old.

They said he’s done this sort of thing before.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.