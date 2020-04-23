14 test positive for COVID-19 at SW Miami-Dade nursing home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A nursing home in Southwest Miami-Dade is stepping up safety measures after more than a dozen residents and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Anne’s Nursing Center & Residence, located off Quail Roost Drive, is one of the latest South Florida nursing facilities to announce new cases of the virus.

“Right now we have four residents that have tested positive, and we have approximately 10 staff members that have tested positive,” said Sandra Cabezas, executive director of Catholic Health Services.

Officials said six other staff cases remain pending.

The nursing home enlisted the National Guard, who provided testing. However, they only tested 18 of their 200 residents.

“Now we’re calling the families. We are letting them know that their loved ones were not tested and that we will continue those efforts to get those tests,” said Cabezas.

With the virus potentially still roaming the campus, Cabezas said, they’re currently working to secure the site.

In a video given to 7News, Cabezas provided an inside look at how they’ll screen all members and staff.

Officials said they are working on acquiring supplementary personal protective equipment for caregivers and will be adding a new isolation and recovery wing for those with symptoms or who might test positive.

Cabezas said residents who test positive will be completely removed, and they’re also creating clean transitional areas.

“It’s going to help us contain, it’s going to help us control those residents so we don’t have additional positive cases,” she said.

In a letter to residents posted to the nursing home’s website, the CEO of Catholic Health Services said they’re hoping to acquire additional tests and continue to keep them safe.

​Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

