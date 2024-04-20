MIAMI (WSVN) - Fierce flames forced more than a dozen residents out of an apartment building in Miami ‘s Little Havana neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to multiple calls of a fire at an apartment complex along the 900 block of Southwest Seventh Street, in the Riverview subdivision, just after 3 a.m., Saturday.

Crews arrived to find the three-story, six-unit structure with heavy smoke and flames showing on the second and third floors.

“Rather quickly, they made an initial fire attack, and during the search, they encountered that the first floor was actually unoccupied — some of the windows were boarded up — so, initially it was thought that the building was unoccupied,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez, “but then, after further investigation, they found that there were residents on the second and third floors.”

Firefighters extended hose lines and went up to the floors where they had seen the heavy smoke and began battling the flames.

Meanwhile, crews searched for anyone inside the building and gave the all clear.

“They were all out safe,” said Sanchez.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within 10 minutes and were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to surrounding buildings.

One occupant was evaluated for minor burns to his hand. He refused transport to the hospital.

That occupant told 7News he’s upset and he’s salvaging what he can from his unit.

According to the American Red Cross, 11 adults and three children were displaced. Volunteers responded to the scene and are assisting those impacted with their needs.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

