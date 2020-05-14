14 COVID-19 testing sites to close ahead of poor weather expected from disturbance off Florida

(WSVN) - The Florida Division of Emergency Management has announced the closure of 14 state-supported COVID-19 testing sites due to poor weather expected from a low pressure system off the east coast of Florida.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the disturbance is likely going to become a tropical or subtropical storm as it moves off the state’s coast in a northeastward direction.

An area of disturbed weather over the Straits of Florida has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression or storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/rgM7BeyeWy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 14, 2020

The system is expected to bring tropical-storm-force wind gusts and heavy rain across parts of South Florida over the weekend.

Out of an abundance of caution, the state ordered 10 drive-thru sites and four walk-up sites to close beginning Friday.

Drive-thru testing sites closing:

Brevard Eastern Florida State College – Palm Bay Campus (Brevard County)

CB Smith Park ( Broward County)

Broward War Memorial (Broward County)

Amelia Earhart Park (Miami-Dade County)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami-Dade County)

Marlins Stadium (Miami-Dade County)

Miami Beach Convention Center (Miami-Dade County)

FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches (Palm Beach County)

South County Civic Center in Delray Beach (Palm Beach County)

Volusia University High School (Volusia University High School)

Walk-up testing sites closing:

Mitchell Moore Park (Broward County)

Urban League (Broward County)

Holy Family Catholic Church (Miami-Dade County)

Lakeside Hospital (Palm Beach County)

The testing sites are expected to reopen on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.