14-car pileup causes heavy delays along SB Palmetto Expressway in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive 14-car pileup has caused several lanes to be blocked along southbound Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene as crews worked to remove all the wrecked vehicles which were blocking two main lanes and one express lane after Northwest 122nd Street.

Delays stretched as far back as beyond the big curve.

It’s unclear if there were any serious injuries, but fire rescue was at the scene.

