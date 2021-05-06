13,000-acre South Miami-Dade brush fire 90% contained

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have brought a raging brush fire in South Miami-Dade under control.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the blaze sparked Friday afternoon near Southwest 187th Avenue and 370th Street.

#416Fire is now 90% contained. The acreage burned remains at 13032 @FLForestService — FFS Everglades (@FFS_Everglades) May 7, 2021

As of Thursday night, officials said, the fire is 90% contained, thanks in part to an aerial assault of water by rescue crews.

The fire has burned 13,032 acres. As crews work to put out hot spots, they have been able to prevent the flames from jumping Card Sound Road.

