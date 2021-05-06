13,000-acre South Miami-Dade brush fire 85% contained

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters continue to battle a raging brush fire in South Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the blaze sparked Friday afternoon near Southwest 187th Avenue and 370th Street.

Officials said the fire is currently 85% contained, thanks to an aerial assault of water by rescue crews.

The fire has burned more than 13,000 acres. As crews work to put out hot spots, they have been able to prevent the flames from jumping Card Sound Road.

