13-year-old who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Miami has been found safe, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, Elianne Jean has been last seen leaving her residence along the 200 block of Northwest 72nd Terrace, at around 1 p.m., Saturday.

Jean stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a black sweater with a black blazer, black pants and Crocs.

Sunday afternoon, police confirmed the teen was found in good health and has been reunited with her family.

