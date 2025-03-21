MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities said a 13-year-old girl reported missing from Little Havana has been found safe and reunited with her family.

13-year-old Keylin Escobar, a white female with dark brown hair and brown eyes, was reported missing early Friday.

Before being located she was last seen wearing a white or blue shirt, a pink sweater, and gray pants.

She stands at about five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 134 pounds.

Escobar is reportedly in good health.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.