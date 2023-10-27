HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thirteen-year-old Derek Rosa, accused of the brutal murder of his mother, has been charged as an adult. He was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his mother, Irina Garcia.

The incident occurred on Oct. 12, as Rosa allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times while she slept next to his newborn half-sister. The act was reported to 911 by Rosa himself, when he shared disturbing details.

“I took pictures and I told my friends about it,” said Rosa in a 911 call. “Is that bad?”

When authorities arrived, they found Garcia’s body beside her sleeping 14-day-old daughter.

Rosa’s father and grandmother appeared in a court hearing on behalf of the 13-year-old on Friday. During the hearing, emotional pleas were made, emphasizing their support for the young boy.

“It’s very unfortunate that this tragedy occurred,” said Rosa’s father, “but this child is very humble, very peaceful and no one could imagine that this would ever happen.”

Many who knew Rosa said he was an honor student at iMater Charter Middle/High School and showed no signs of mental health issues.

Following the court hearing, Rosa has been ordered to be held without bond at the Metro West Detention Center, while his attorney pursues a request for his return to juvenile custody. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Although first-degree murder is a capital crime in Florida, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling would not allow Rosa to face the death penalty as a juvenile.

