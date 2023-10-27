HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thirteen-year-old Derek Rosa, accused of the brutal murder of his mother at their apartment in Hialeah, has been charged as an adult.

The teen was charged Friday with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his mother, Irina Garcia.

Investigators said the incident occurred on Oct. 12, as Rosa allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times while she slept next to his newborn half-sister.

The act was reported to 911 by Rosa himself, when he shared disturbing details.

“I took pictures and I told my friends about it,” said Rosa in a 911 call. “Is that bad?”

When authorities arrived, they found Garcia’s body beside her sleeping 14-day-old daughter.

Rosa’s father and grandmother appeared in a court hearing on behalf of the 13-year-old on Friday. The teen was not present.

Rosa’s attorney asked Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Gerald D. Hubbart to consider house arrest for her client.

“Your Honor, we’re asking for house arrest with total lockdown. My client would be living with his father, who is present, Jose Rosa, as well as his maternal grandmother, Isabel Costa,” said the attorney. “He would not be left alone at any time.”

During the hearing, emotional pleas were made, emphasizing their support for the young boy.

“It’s very unfortunate that this tragedy occurred,” said Jose Rosa, “but this child is very humble, very peaceful.”

Many who knew Rosa said he was an honor student at iMater Charter Middle/High School and showed no signs of mental health issues.

Jose Rosa pleaded with Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Gerald D. Hubbart to give his son a second opportunity.

“I guess what we’re asking for is another opportunity, a second chance to help him grow and become mature as a grown man, to put this behind him and say, ‘We have your back, we’re here to support you,'” he said. “It’s hard to take back what already occurred, so we can only move forward and try to give him more support and let him know that we love him.”

Rosa’s attorney also requested for her client’s return to juvenile custody.

“Your Honor, I’ve spoken with the regional director from the Miami-Dade Juvenile Detention Center, and they have allowed juveniles to be detained in the Juvenile Detention Center, even through they’re facing adult charges,” said the attorney.

Ultimately, this matter was not discussed any further in court. Officials with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said they want to have a chance to review the motion, if it’s even submitted.

“I’m not here to try the case today,” Hubbart told Jose Rosa.

“I understand,” said Jose Rosa.

“This is just the first appearance hearing to determine if there is probable cause to show that your son is, in fact, guilty or believed to be guilty,” said Hubbart.

“Yes, sir,” said Jose Rosa.

Following the court hearing, Rosa has been ordered to be held without bond at the Metro West Detention Center.

“OK, I’m finding probable cause, and I’m setting no bond,” said Hubbart.

The teen’s family said the boy seen in the mugshot is not the same one they know.

“He is so humble and respectful. We all care for him; we just can’t imagine how this happened,” said Jose Rosa.

After court, Rosa’s attorney did not respond when asked how she felt after her client was charged as an adult.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Although first-degree murder is a capital crime in Florida, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling would not allow Rosa to face the death penalty as a juvenile.

