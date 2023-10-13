HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Hialeah in connection to the fatal stabbing of his mother, police said.

According to police, at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities responded to the juvenile’s call confessing to the murder at 211 West 79th Place in Hialeah.

“He called right away, he called after he did it and pretty much turned himself in over the phone, I guess I can say,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they instructed the teen to come out with his hands up. A neighbor’s cellphone was recording as he was immediately taken to the ground.

As he was cuffed by one officer, the rest entered the apartment.

“Now that 13-year-old, has been taken into custody, he is facing some very serious charges,” Rodriguez said.

According to the arrest report, the mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia, “…Was found on the bedroom floor by Hialeah Police patrol officers with multiple stab wounds to the neck.” Her body was just inches from a new born.

“Next to a crib. Inside that crib, a 14-day-old baby that, thank goodness was not hurt,” Rodriguez said.

The suspect, identified as Derek Rosa, was charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court Friday afternoon.

A judge agreed to give the teen secure detention for 21 days.

Officers told 7News that the teen was an honor roll student at iMater Charter Middle/High School, located at 651 W. 20th St. They aren’t aware of any history of problems or mental illness.

“It’s a very tragic, sad story, and now, we’re just in the process of talking to family members to see if they can said some light on this,” Rodriguez said.

Officers said that the suspect’s step-father also lives at the home, but was not home at the time of time because he is a trucker. He is making his way back to South Florida.

An investigation into the murder is underway

