NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have recovered a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Jakaiya Green has been last seen in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 13th Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m., Jan. 6.

Green stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, blue and black pajama pants and white shoes.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, detectives confirmed Green was found safe and was reunited with her family.

