MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones gave a heartbreaking update a week after a deadly drive in Miami Gardens claimed the lives of several members of the same family.

Thirteen-year-old Ka’Myra Graham was proniunced dead on Saturday, her father told 7News Sunday.

Police said Graham was in a Nissa Altima with her family when the driver of an SUV rear-ended them near Northwest 37th Avenue and 170th Street, Feb. 8.

Three other children and their grandmother were also killed.

Detectives said 25 year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr. was drunk when he caused the wreck. He has been charged with vehicular homicide.

