NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy who was pulled from a canal in northwest Miami-Dade last week has died, officials confirmed.

On Dec. 12, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to to the scene where a 13-year-old reportedly jumped into a canal in the vicinity of 181 NW 85th Street.

Divers pulled the teen out of the canal and he was then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

MDFR said the teen succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Dec. 16.

