DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office made a courageous teen an honorary deputy.

Thirteen-year-old Devarje “DJ” Daniel was sworn in at MDSO headquarters in Doral, Friday morning.

In 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer and was given five months to live. Seven years and several surgeries later, he’s still fighting and living out his dream of becoming an officer.

“I am now officially making today Devarje ‘DJ’ Daniel Day with a proclamation from the Sheriff’s Office of Miami-Dade, only the second ever given in the history of this office,” said Miami-Dade County Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz as she bestowed the honor to DJ.

The teen has collected about 3,100 badges from police agencies around the country, including several on Friday from South Florida departments.

