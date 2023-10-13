HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly killing his mother, Hialeah Police said.

According to police, at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities responded to the juvenile’s call confessing to the murder at 211 West 79th Place in Hialeah.

Upon arrival, officers found the deceased woman in her bedroom, alongside an unharmed seven-day-old baby in a crib.

The investigation into the murder is underway.

