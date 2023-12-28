HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Derek Rosa, the 13-year-old boy accused of killing his own mother in their Hialeah apartment, appeared in court as a judge listened to his defense’s request in preparation for the trial.

Thursday’s procedural appearance in court comes as video from the teen’s interrogation by police is released.

The video shows Rosa calmly answering questions from police just hours after, detectives said, his mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia, was stabbed 46 times.

“Where exactly did you cut her?” investigators asked in the video.

“At first I cut her right here. There’s like a type of vein that goes to your neck right here on both sides,” Rosa said

“OK,” said the investigator.

“And if you stab here, a lot of blood sprays out right here,” Rosa said

“Do you know what that’s called?” asked the investigator.

“Like an artery or something,” said Rosa.

Prosecutors said Rosa confessed to the crime of killing his own mother with a large kitchen knife on the night of Oct. 12. Video from a baby monitor inside the room captures chilling images of a person hovering over the victim.

“You purposely went for the artery when you cut her?” investigators asked during the interrogation video.

“Not purposely, just went for the neck, but I hit the artery,” Rosa said.

“There’s some red stains there. Is that blood?” asked the investigator.

“I think it is,” responds Rosa.

“OK,” said the investigator.

“I have a little bit of blood on my hands,” said Rosa.

“On your hands, too?” asked the investigator.

“Yes,” said Rosa.

During the recorded statement, Rosa also told investigators that he sent pictures to a friend and then thought about killing himself.

When investigators began asking him for more information on why the crime had occurred, Rosa asked for an attorney.

“Do you want us to stop the interview?” the investigator asked.

“Yes,” said Rosa.

During Thursday’s procedural hearing, a group wearing shirts that read “Justice for Derek” and “He is not an adult, he is a boy” showed up to the courtroom to offer support.

“We’re just looking for his rights as a child,” said one supporter. “When he goes to trial, we believe that he should not be judged as a child. A 13-year-old child is not an adult.”

Online support has also emerged for Rosa. An online petition is asking for the same thing, that Rosa be tried as a child not as an adult. As of Thursday, it has garnered nearly 32,000 signatures.

Rosa is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder. His trial is set to begin in late February.

