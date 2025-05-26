MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of more than a dozen people after a fire broke out inside a boat on the Miami River.

The U.S. Coast Guard pulled 13 boaters to safety after flames sparked inside the 44-foot vessel at the mouth of the river on Saturday.

USCG crews worked with Miami Fire Rescue to put out the flames.

Commercial salvage later towed the boat to a marina.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.