KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies came to the aid of over a dozen people who were on board a sinking vessel near Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission dispatched units due to reports of a sinking vessel west of Key Biscayne, at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nine adults and four children were on board the vessel.

Rescue crews along with the U.S. Coast Guard helicopters and boats were seen assisting in the rescue.

7News captured video of what appears to be a family getting off the rescue boat and onto a dock.

“Is everyone OK?” said 7News reporter Michael Hudak.

“Yes,” said some members of the family.

It remains unclear whether the family was taking part in the two-day lobster mini-season, which got off to a rough start with multiple reported incidents on Wednesday.

Officials are investigating what caused the vessel to start sinking.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.