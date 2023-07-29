MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - More of a dozen people find themselves without a place to call home after a fire broke out in a Miami Gardens neighborhood, claiming the lives of two pets.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the burning home along Northeast 215th Street near First Avenue, early Saturday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units that happened to be in the are also rushed out to help put out the flames.

“Crews arrived in minutes, found that there was heavy smoke and fire throughout the house,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Christopher True.

Cellphone video captured that heavy smoke, which could be seen up and down Northeast 215th Street.

“It was an extensive fire, extended up into the attic space, which made it a little more difficult to get to,” said True.

The fire ignited at around 11:45 a.m. Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

All 13 of the people living in the home were able to escape safely, but sadly, two dogs did not make it.

The family is now waiting on help from the American Red Cross.

“The Red Cross has already been contacted, and they are aware of the situation and are responding,” said True.

Officials said a firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.