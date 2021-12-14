MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken 13 people into custody following multiple fights at Miami Central High School.

The school had been placed on lockdown on Tuesday as police responded to the school, located at 1781 NW 95th St.

Parents who spoke with 7News said they received calls from their children.

“I was at work. I got a frantic call from my daughters saying, ‘Mom, we’re on Code Red. Code Red,'” said Renata Moore.

According to officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, 13 people were taken into custody. Eight of those are students, the other five are not.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene as two people were handcuffed and put into the back of a police vehicle.

7News cameras also recorded several other students handcuffed and detained by police.

Multiple videos were posted to social media and sent to 7News following the chaos. There is no word as to what sparked the fight, but M-DCPS officials said there were no injuries.

Several parents tell 7News they plan to keep their students home.

“I’m going to keep them home for the rest of the week,” said Moore.

