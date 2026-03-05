SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Competitors on South Miami will feast on chicken wings over the weekend so children can see their wishes come true.

The 12th annual Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Wings for Wishes fundraiser will take place Saturday.

The competition is expected to attract over 1,000 people.

The event won’t just be about wings; it will also feature a block party behind Sports Grill South Miami, a kid zone and live music.

Well-known competitive eater Joey Chestnut will be in attendance.

