SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Competitors on South Miami will feast on chicken wings over the weekend so children can see their wishes come true.

The 12th annual Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Wings for Wishes fundraiser will take place Saturday.

The competition is expected to attract over 1,000 people.

The event won’t just be about wings; it will also feature a block party behind Sports Grill South Miami, a kid zone and live music.

Well-known competitive eater Joey Chestnut will be in attendance.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.