MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida student received a high honor at an annual art competition.

Nazarena Capdevila, a senior at Booker T. Washington Senior High, was named the winner of the school’s “Feed Your Creativity” art competition.

The artwork reveal was held at the school on Thursday morning.

Her artwork will now be displayed on one of Feeding South Florida’s semi-trailer truck wraps, a 36-foot moving billboard that travels through the area displaying her creation for everyone to see.

“I wanted to cry because this was, like, a goal that I wanted,” said Capdevila.

She said she worked 18 hours on her piece, which is inspired by her favorite movie, “Alice in Wonderland.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.