1,200 high school juniors pick up class rings at drive-thru parade in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than a thousand high school juniors were able to pick up their class rings at a special caravan-style event held in Miami.

While social distancing in their cars, about 1,200 local students got a chance to pick up their class bling bling.

“Our team came up with the idea to do a drive-thru parade because it was safe, it would be effective and we wanted to get these rings out to the juniors who’d been calling and waiting to receive their class rings,” said Max Nieto, co-owner of the educational supply company Herff Jones.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the planned ring ceremonies that juniors and their families were hoping for were foiled.

But for now, Saturday’s festivities in the parking lot of Herff Jones parking lot will do.

“We think that it’s an exciting experience, and since we’re in quarantine, we’re going to make the best out of it,” said high school junior Michele Ramirez.

Organizers certainly did their best to make the ring pickup a grand event.

Stefon Young-Rolle, a student at Turner Tech, could not wait to show off his ring.

“You want to see the bling? Oh!” he said as he held it up for 7News cameras.

Events included a T-shirt giveaway and a cash prize contest for the best decorated cars.

The students were definitely pleased.

“This was a lot of fun, but a little bit hard, but it was worth it,” said one student.

From cheerleaders to top-notch concierge service, Herff Jones made sure that the Class of 2021 goes into their senior year with style.

