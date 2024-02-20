NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Mathayus Ruedas, a 12-year-old South Florida student, has lost his life days after being struck be a vehicle in front of Biscayne Gardens Elementary.

The incident occurred at 560 NW 151st St. in Northwest Miami-Dade, around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Ruedas was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he suffered brain hemorrhaging, according to the family via GoFundMe. The young boy also sustained a Bilateral lung collapse and was on a ventilator.

According to Ruedas’ grandmother, he did not recover after undergoing surgery for his injuries. The young boy’s passing has left the family devastated.

On the family’s GoFundMe page, they stated, “Mathayus gained his angel wings on Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8:05 a.m.”

Authorities reported that the driver involved in the incident stopped and cooperated with the investigation. It remains unclear if any charges will be filed against her.

The family of the boy has set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to help them with their financial challenges during this tragic time.

