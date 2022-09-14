NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old survivor spoke to just one station about being shot over a cellphone. He’s now at home after a stay in the hospital, and he’s living with some painful reminders of what happened.

“I got shot right here, and then it came out right here,” said Gosue Cameus.

A bullet is still lodged in the 6th grader’s leg, and two of his fingers have been paralyzed after he was shot while waiting for the school bus.

“My arm was like this, so the bullet got in my leg,” said Cameus.

Last Thursday morning, Cameus and Angel Campos were on their way to school. They were in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and 109th Street, when they saw a teenager headed their way.

“When I was walking, I saw him, but I didn’t think much off it,” said Cameus.

But then, he said, the teen demanded they hand over their phones, but they refused.

“My friend said, ‘back off,’ and he said, ‘Give me the phone or I will blow you for real, for real,’ my friend said no, and he pulled out a gun and shot us,” said Cameus.

Both of them were taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

Not long after, police tracked down 16-year-old Emmanuel Morales. They said they found him with a gun in his waistband and two in his backpack.

According to authorities, the firearms were all stolen.

“Next case, Emannual Morales,” said a prosecutor.

Charges against Morales include armed robbery and attempted murder.

“I will order the youth to remain in secure detection,” said a judge.

Morales remains locked up for now and is ordered to stay away from the victims in this case.

Campos was released from the hospital the day after the shooting and Cameus was home by Saturday.

Although, going back to Madison Middle School will have to wait for both of them.

Cameus has surgery next week to remove the bullet from his leg.

When asked how he’s feeling, he gave a thumbs up and a message for those who have called to check in on him.

“Thank you,” he said.

Morales is set to return to court on Sept. 29, and prosecutors are looking to charge him as a adult.

