MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have confirmed a 12-year-old girl who was reportedly missing from the Model City area has been found safe.

Arianna L. Amador was found in good health and has since been reunited with her family at home, officials say.

She was reported missing on Monday morning and was last seen wearing a green shirt with black pants.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with medium-length black hair and brown eyes,

