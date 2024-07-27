MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 12-year-old girl, hours after she was reported missing from Miami.

City of Miami Police on Saturday morning said Annaleesia White went missing from an unspecified part of the Model City neighborhood.

White stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a black bonnet, a white tank top, black pajama pants and blue slides.

Late Saturday night, police confirmed White was recovered in good health.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.