NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in North Miami has been found safe, police said.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department posted a missing persons flyer for Katherine Rijo Mendez on Twitter.

Officials said Rijo Mendez had been last seen leaving Natural Bridge Elementary School in a newer model white Honda Accord, at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The 5-foot-3-inch girl weighs 115 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white-uniformed polo-styled school shirt and a black Puma book bag.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police confirmed Rijo Mendez was recovered.

