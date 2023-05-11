NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in North Miami has been found safe, police said.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department posted a missing persons flyer for Katherine Rijo Mendez on Twitter.

Officials said Rijo Mendez had been last seen leaving Natural Bridge Elementary School in a newer model white Honda Accord, at around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The 5-foot-3-inch girl weighs 115 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, a white-uniformed polo-styled school shirt and a black Puma book bag.

At around 8 p.m. on Thursday, police confirmed Rijo Mendez was recovered.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox