MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, Eduardo Jimenez have been reported missing on Thursday in an unspecified area of Little Havana.

Jimenez stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He had been last seen wearing black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

At around 6:45 p.m., police confirmed the boy was found in good condition.

