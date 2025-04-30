MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy.

Twelve-year-old Yeicor Delarosa was last seen in Miami’s Model City neighborhood.

He’s 5’6″, weighs around 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hairs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with black shorts.

If you see him, call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.