MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have located a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, River Ruddlesden had been last seen in an unspecified part of the Little Havana neighborhood.

Ruddlesden stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. He had been last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, khaki pants and black shoes.

Police confirmed the boy was found safe.

