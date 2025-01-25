MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department has located a 12-year-old boy who was previously reported missing from Little Havana.

According to authorities, River Ruddlesden was last seen in the Little Havana area wearing a black zip-up jacket, khaki pants, and black shoes.

He stands at five feet and three inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

According to authorities, Ruddlesden was located and is safe.

For more information, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

